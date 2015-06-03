The Annual Sydney Battle of the Blues:

Kareela Reserve 26th Jan 2017 8:30am onwards



As with every year, please remember to keep your Australia Day free to attend the Battle of the Blues. All details of the event are found below & in the attached flyer. This year, we have decided to introduce a Kids Game! It will be a Tennis ball game played during the lunch break. If you have any Girls aged 9 to 17 & Boys aged 9 to 14, please nominate their names to play on the 26th of January. Get in quick as there are only 11 spots available.

If you are a cricketer and would like to play, please get in touch with me. We have organised net sessions on Sundays and would like you to attend to be considered for selection. Net sessions will be held at Pennant Hills Oval (22 Cecil Ave Pennant Hills) over the next 3 Sundays (8th, 15th & 22nd) at 8am.

Finally, each year we have a great tradition between the two schools to represent at each other’s marquee event. The Thomian Committee would love to invite you join the committee table at the Royal College Valentines Ball on the 18th of Feb 2017. Please get in touch for further details.

Date: 26th January 2017

Venue: Kareela Reserve – Corner of Knox Rd and Eastern Road, Doonside, 2767

Time: Matches start at 8:30 AM

Lunch and general catering will be available at the grounds. Lunch from 11:30 AM, music and entertainment till 4:00 PM. We welcome all family, friends and well-wishers of the Old Boys to grace the occasion and join us in celebrating the tradition of the two great schools.

Esto Perpetua

Indrajith Gunawardhana

President

STC OBA NSW Inc