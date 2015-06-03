60TH WEDDING ANNIVERSARY – Doris & Noel Thurgood

Congratulations to Doris & Noel Thurgood who celebrated their 60th Wedding Anniversary on Thursday the 29th December 2016.

The celebration commenced with a Thanksgiving mass at the Holy Cross Church, South Caulfield followed by Dinner at the Merrimu Recptions, Murrumbeena.

Beside, the family there was an appreciative crowd of relatives & friends who really enjoyed themselves.

In Sri Lanka Doris was employed at Walkers Sons & Company Ltd and worked as the telephone operator in the Store’s Department at Mutuwal for many years.

In 1958 Doris, with her husband, Noel and children Ricky, Derek and Debbie migrated to Australia in search of greener pastures.

They led a successful life to provide for their children’s education and well-being. Nonetheless, like any family they had their share of achievements, disappointments. joys & sadness.

Ricky, was their pride & joy being a successful jockey. But, on Easter Saturday in 1980 at the age of 21 when it looked like things were going well for him fate dealt its cruel blow on him. The horse, Taras Regent, he was riding suffered a fatal heart attack and collapsed underneath RIcky, whose injuries were so severe it was thought he would not survive for long.

Since then 36 years have gone by and Ricky is still alive though sadly is a quadriplegic. He is still doted by his parents and the sacrifices they have made speaks for their caring nature.

Lets pray that God will continue to keep them in good health & strength to look after Ricky and be blessed for many more years to come.