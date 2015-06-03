Sammohanam program – Aruna Sairam and Malavika Sarukkai – A Celebration of Music & Dance

Sammohanam brings together two internationally celebrated artistes — Aruna Sairam and Malavika Sarukkai.

In Sammohanam these two eminent artists unveil to the audience artistry mastered over several decades.

The pan-indian compositions in Sammohanam explore some of the myriad moods and landscapes associated with Lord Krishna. Krishna is at once a divine being, a lover, a moment of ecstasy, a note of melody and the silence between sound. The theme is visualised in dance and music through exploring tradition and change, austerity and exuberance, structure and innovation. The dancer sings with the body even as the musician dances with melody. Dance and music effortlessly combine to create the experience of Sammohanam, ‘enchantment.’

Sammohanam incorporates in its intense repertoire, Krishna songs that are etched in popular imagination – from a Marathi abhang to verses from Gita Govindam to a complex and popular thillana, the two celebrated artistes take performance to heights hitherto not explored. A narrative in English explains the context of each piece.

Be there to be enchanted!

17th February (Friday 8.30pm) – Elizabeth Murdoch Hall, Melbourne Recital Centre, Southbank

(Box Office: 03 9699 3333) – website: www.melbournerecital.com.au

19th February (Sunday 6pm) – Riverside Theater,

(Box Office: 02 8839 3399) website: www.riversideparramatta.com.au

the Sammohanam promo

The trailer of a film on Malavika Sarukkai (that gives us a glimpse into what she brings into her dance)

​Box Office details

https://riversideparramatta.com.au/show/aruna-sairam-and-malavika-sarukkai-in-sammohanam/

http://www.melbournerecital.com.au/events/2017/sammohanam-aruna-sairam-and-malavika-sarukkai/