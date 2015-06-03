Avikans Lighting Sri Lanka
Avikans Lighting Sri Lanka
We invite you to discover a time-honoured company that sets itself apart since 1963, Avikans has mastered the craft of creating fine lighting fixtures out of copper, brass, aluminium and stainless steel to suit every individual taste and requirement.
Choose from our latest range of LEDs on display. We retail indoor and outdoor LED, colour changing LED, underwater and security lighting made o a high quality standard. Visit our showroom and let us light up your room with beauty and elegance.
Chanderliers, Ceiling Lights, Wall Light, Table & Floor Lamps, Outdoor Lights, LED & Others
Manufacturing high quality architectural and decorative lighting fixtures for Sri Lanka
17, Stratford Avenue, Colombo 6
tel: +94 112 553432, +94 112 055793, +94 77 4292425
email: info@avikans.com
email: sales@avikans.com
Website: www.avikans.com